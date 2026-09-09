Modum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier

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Text description provided by the architects. In 2024, Modum Atelier moved its office to Guochuang Park. In 2026, as the practice grew, we needed more space and decided to take over the adjacent bay. Using our own office as a testing ground, we experienced a complete process of urban renewal firsthand—an incremental and unplanned approach to transformation. From both the designer's and user's perspectives, we sought to "listen, look, and experience" the space, while reflecting on continuity, legibility, and the existing environment.