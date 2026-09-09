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Modum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier

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Modum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier - Image 2 of 28Modum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier - Interior PhotographyModum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingModum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, GlassModum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier - More Images+ 23

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Offices Interiors, Extension
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: Modum Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  134
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe,Yang Junbo
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Modum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. In 2024, Modum Atelier moved its office to Guochuang Park. In 2026, as the practice grew, we needed more space and decided to take over the adjacent bay. Using our own office as a testing ground, we experienced a complete process of urban renewal firsthand—an incremental and unplanned approach to transformation. From both the designer's and user's perspectives, we sought to "listen, look, and experience" the space, while reflecting on continuity, legibility, and the existing environment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignOffices InteriorsExtensionChina
Cite: "Modum Atelier Office Extension & SANGO / Modum Atelier" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184409/modum-atelier-office-extension-and-sango-modum-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guowei Liu

衡建筑办公室扩建&SANGO / 衡建筑

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