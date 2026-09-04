A Seaside Swing Installation / XBTW OFFICE

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Category: Installations & Structures

General Contractor: Liaoning Lumei Yanyuan Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Structural Engineer: Shanghai Leqiu Playground Equipment Co., Ltd.

City: Yantai

Country: China

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"Coral" is a swing art installation located at the northwest corner of West Park at Longfor Puti Coast in Yantai, China. Facing tidal flats and sea, the site is shaped by the daily rhythm of tides, sea breeze, and sunsets, which together form its most distinctive landscape.