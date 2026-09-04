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A Seaside Swing Installation / XBTW OFFICE

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Yantai, China
  • Architects: XBTW OFFICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu, DONG Image
  • Lead Architects: Boxia Wang, Teng Xing
  • General Contractor: Liaoning Lumei Yanyuan Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Structural Engineer: Shanghai Leqiu Playground Equipment Co., Ltd.
  • City: Yantai
  • Country: China
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© Yumeng Zhu

"Coral" is a swing art installation located at the northwest corner of West Park at Longfor Puti Coast in Yantai, China. Facing tidal flats and sea, the site is shaped by the daily rhythm of tides, sea breeze, and sunsets, which together form its most distinctive landscape.

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XBTW OFFICE
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Cite: "A Seaside Swing Installation / XBTW OFFICE" 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184407/a-seaside-swing-installation-xbtw-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

珊瑚丛中——海边秋千装置 / 行波工作室

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