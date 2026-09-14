  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice

Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice

Save

Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice - Exterior Photography, BalconySplit-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice - Image 3 of 47Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamSplit-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Stairs, BeamSplit-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice - More Images+ 42

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Houses, Apartments, Residential Interiors
Chongqing, China
  • Design Team: DAIKIN, HITACHI
  • Clients: Xixi Zhou
  • Engineering: Golden Lemon Decoration
  • Landscape: Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice
  • City: Chongqing
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Tianzhou Yang

Text description provided by the architects. When a home is freed from the complex demands of multi-generational living and serves only the long-term residence of a single individual, the conventional order of domestic life becomes open to reinterpretation. Located in Chongqing, this project involves a stacked villa spanning approximately 200 square meters. Taking this context as a starting point, the design unfolds as a spatial experiment centered on the concept of "living freely."

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsChina
Cite: "Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184404/split-level-apartment-shiye-architecture-design-and-research-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tianzhou Yang

错层住宅 / 十一建筑设计与研究室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags