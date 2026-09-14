Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice

•
Chongqing, China
-
Architects: Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Tianzhou Yang
-
Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Bosch, Daikin
-
Lead Architects: Shuo Liu
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Apartments, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: DAIKIN, HITACHI
- Clients: Xixi Zhou
- Engineering: Golden Lemon Decoration
- Landscape: Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice
- City: Chongqing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. When a home is freed from the complex demands of multi-generational living and serves only the long-term residence of a single individual, the conventional order of domestic life becomes open to reinterpretation. Located in Chongqing, this project involves a stacked villa spanning approximately 200 square meters. Taking this context as a starting point, the design unfolds as a spatial experiment centered on the concept of "living freely."