Split-Level Apartment / Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice

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Category: Houses, Apartments, Residential Interiors

Design Team: DAIKIN, HITACHI

Clients: Xixi Zhou

Engineering: Golden Lemon Decoration

Landscape: Shiye Architecture Design and Research Practice

City: Chongqing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. When a home is freed from the complex demands of multi-generational living and serves only the long-term residence of a single individual, the conventional order of domestic life becomes open to reinterpretation. Located in Chongqing, this project involves a stacked villa spanning approximately 200 square meters. Taking this context as a starting point, the design unfolds as a spatial experiment centered on the concept of "living freely."