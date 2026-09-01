Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ

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Architects: INDARQ
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Renato Duria
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Lead Architect: Jorge Visconte
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Text description provided by the architects. A simple, careful expression deeply connected to the territory and landscape is the core intention behind E.ME House. The design strategy focuses on achieving a compact dwelling with rich views and spatial variations resulting from the application of a common material: the 3-hole brick. This noble and everyday material takes on different configurations and applications to generate diverse expressions.