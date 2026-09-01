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Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ

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Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ - Interior Photography, WoodVivienda E.ME / INDARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BrickVivienda E.ME / INDARQ - Image 4 of 20Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ - Image 5 of 20Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay
  • Architects: INDARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renato Duria
  • Lead Architect: Jorge Visconte
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Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ - Interior Photography, Wood
© Renato Duria

Text description provided by the architects. A simple, careful expression deeply connected to the territory and landscape is the core intention behind E.ME House. The design strategy focuses on achieving a compact dwelling with rich views and spatial variations resulting from the application of a common material: the 3-hole brick. This noble and everyday material takes on different configurations and applications to generate diverse expressions.

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INDARQ
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Brick

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay
Cite: "Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ" [Vivienda E.ME / INDARQ] 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184391/vivienda-eme-indarq> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Renato Duria

E.ME 住宅 / INDARQ

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