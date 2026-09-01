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Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO

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Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony, CourtyardCasa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO - Image 4 of 24Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO - Image 5 of 24Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Tepoztlán, Mexico
  • Architects: DOSA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fabian Martínez, Sergio Sousa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rokam
  • Lead Architects: Sergio Sousa, Raúl Medina
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Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony, Courtyard
© Sergio Sousa

Text description provided by the architects. Tepoztlán, a magical town of adobe and volcanic stone guarded by high hills, possesses a mystical identity closely tied to its history and natural environment. In this setting, a house was conceived with the main concept of reflecting the site's identity. The landscape blends with the materiality, utilizing the region's vernacular construction systems.

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DOSA STUDIO
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

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WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO" [Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO] 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184371/casa-tepoztlan-dosa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fabian Martínez

Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO

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