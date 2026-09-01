Casa Tepoztlán / DOSA STUDIO

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Text description provided by the architects. Tepoztlán, a magical town of adobe and volcanic stone guarded by high hills, possesses a mystical identity closely tied to its history and natural environment. In this setting, a house was conceived with the main concept of reflecting the site's identity. The landscape blends with the materiality, utilizing the region's vernacular construction systems.