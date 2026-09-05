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Housing CARNIVAL / Studio Profile

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Pathum Wan, Thailand
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A Village Where Street Culture, Community, and Nature Converge - Bangkok is a cultural palimpsest shaped by layers of street markets, temples, contemporary skyscrapers, and organically evolved urban structures. Born from the streets of Bangkok, the pioneering streetwear brand CARNIVAL has grown beyond being a leader of local street culture, becoming a vibrant platform connecting youth subcultures, urban lifestyles, and community spirit. Within One Bangkok, a new urban destination at the heart of the city, we envisioned a "home" for CARNIVAL: a cultural village where street culture, community, and collective experiences converge.

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Cite: "Housing CARNIVAL / Studio Profile" 05 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184304/housing-carnival-studio-profile> ISSN 0719-8884

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