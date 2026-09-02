The Makers Barn Residence / HUTCH design

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Architects: HUTCH design
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Helen Cathcart
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Manufacturers: Clayworks, Horning, Jacob Alexander , Pinch (lighting)
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Lead Architects: Craig Hutchinson
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- Category: Houses
- Interior Design: HUTCH
- General Contractor: AK Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EJG Engineers
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Once an abandoned piggery, now a fine example of elemental architecture, The Makers Barn goes to great lengths to honour its agricultural origins. Borrowing its robust pitched roof from the nearby Tudor cottages—and clad with vertical larch planks—the barn cuts a utilitarian silhouette against a meadow of tall grasses and wildflowers on London's rural fringe. Built for play and purpose, it's the kind of environ that causes its inhabitants to feel well.