The Makers Barn Residence / HUTCH design

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Houses • United Kingdom Architects: HUTCH design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Helen Cathcart

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Clayworks , Horning , Jacob Alexander , Pinch (lighting)

Lead Architects: Craig Hutchinson

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Once an abandoned piggery, now a fine example of elemental architecture, The Makers Barn goes to great lengths to honour its agricultural origins. Borrowing its robust pitched roof from the nearby Tudor cottages—and clad with vertical larch planks—the barn cuts a utilitarian silhouette against a meadow of tall grasses and wildflowers on London's rural fringe. Built for play and purpose, it's the kind of environ that causes its inhabitants to feel well.