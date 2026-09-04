Kaymana Wave Reception / Pablo Luna Studio

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Alvaro Garcia, Ganda, Ni'mal Abdu P, Tania Sekar, Yusron Saputra

Interior Design: Studio Ayni

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Pak Kutut Yasa

City: South Kuta

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Wave Reception, located in Uluwatu, Bali, takes its form from the image of a wave breaking along the coastline. The architectural gesture is intentionally simple: a single continuous curve that captures the immediacy and fluidity of that movement, transforming it into a soft, protective cocoon. More than a literal representation of a wave, the building translates the energy, rhythm, and sense of wonder of standing before the ocean into a welcoming architectural form.