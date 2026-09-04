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Kaymana Wave Reception / Pablo Luna Studio

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture
South Kuta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Luna Studio
  • Lead Architect: Dolores Giribone
  • Design Team: Alvaro Garcia, Ganda, Ni'mal Abdu P, Tania Sekar, Yusron Saputra
  • Interior Design: Studio Ayni
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Pak Kutut Yasa
  • City: South Kuta
  • Country: Indonesia
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© Pablo Luna Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Wave Reception, located in Uluwatu, Bali, takes its form from the image of a wave breaking along the coastline. The architectural gesture is intentionally simple: a single continuous curve that captures the immediacy and fluidity of that movement, transforming it into a soft, protective cocoon. More than a literal representation of a wave, the building translates the energy, rhythm, and sense of wonder of standing before the ocean into a welcoming architectural form.

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Cite: "Kaymana Wave Reception / Pablo Luna Studio" 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184237/kaymana-wave-reception-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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