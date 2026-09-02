Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept

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Hotels • Hue, Vietnam Architects: 3fconcept

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 290 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: HoangLe Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Simon Toto Xingfa Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Phan Nhat Hung

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Category: Hotels

Design Team: Nguyen Tran Gia Linh

Technical Team: Ngo Phan Quy, Tran Dang Thanh

City: Hue

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. Vĩ Dạ is a historically and culturally rich area in Hue City, Vietnam, deeply embedded in local poetry and art. However, rapid urbanization is gradually blurring its inherent identity, replacing the pristine, rustic beauty with generic urban landscapes. Situated on a 285m2 plot within a narrow alley, Dạ Homestay was conceived not merely as an accommodation facility, but as a medium to preserve and narrate the cultural heritage of the ancient capital through an architectural dialogue between traditional vernacular and strong contemporary lines.