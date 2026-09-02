Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept

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Architects: 3fconcept
- Area: 290 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:HoangLe Photography
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Lead Architect: Phan Nhat Hung
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Text description provided by the architects. Vĩ Dạ is a historically and culturally rich area in Hue City, Vietnam, deeply embedded in local poetry and art. However, rapid urbanization is gradually blurring its inherent identity, replacing the pristine, rustic beauty with generic urban landscapes. Situated on a 285m2 plot within a narrow alley, Dạ Homestay was conceived not merely as an accommodation facility, but as a medium to preserve and narrate the cultural heritage of the ancient capital through an architectural dialogue between traditional vernacular and strong contemporary lines.