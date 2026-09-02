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Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept

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Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, CourtyardDạ Homestay / 3fconcept - Image 3 of 32Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Stairs, Concrete, BeamDạ Homestay / 3fconcept - Image 5 of 32Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hotels
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: 3fconcept
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HoangLe Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Simon, Toto, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect: Phan Nhat Hung
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Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept - Image 7 of 32
© HoangLe Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Vĩ Dạ is a historically and culturally rich area in Hue City, Vietnam, deeply embedded in local poetry and art. However, rapid urbanization is gradually blurring its inherent identity, replacing the pristine, rustic beauty with generic urban landscapes. Situated on a 285m2 plot within a narrow alley, Dạ Homestay was conceived not merely as an accommodation facility, but as a medium to preserve and narrate the cultural heritage of the ancient capital through an architectural dialogue between traditional vernacular and strong contemporary lines.

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Cite: "Dạ Homestay / 3fconcept" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184236/da-homestay-3fconcept> ISSN 0719-8884

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Dạ 民宿 / 3fconcept

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