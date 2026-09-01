Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

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South Kuta, Indonesia
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Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
- Area: 207 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pablo Luna Studio
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Manufacturers: Ahti Interiors
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Lead Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Yusron Saputra, Ni'mal Abdu P, Tania Sekar, Janni Aulia, Bagaskara, Made Ryan, Aleg Ridwan Oktavianto, Raditya, Rakasiwi Erlangga, Putri Afrina, Ganda, Ichwan Fuadi, Alvaro Garcia
- Lead Team: Dolores Giribone
- Interior Design: Studio Isla, Ahti Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Pak Kutut Yasa
- City: South Kuta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Earth Villa is part of Kaymana, a hospitality complex in Uluwatu, Bali, conceived around the ideas of solid flow, transition, and permanence. The architecture is rooted in the landscape: its solid, curved bamboo structure offers a steady rhythm, where the strength of bamboo harmonizes the vibrant flow of life with the unwavering power of the land.