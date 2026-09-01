Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

+ 13

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Yusron Saputra, Ni'mal Abdu P, Tania Sekar, Janni Aulia, Bagaskara, Made Ryan, Aleg Ridwan Oktavianto, Raditya, Rakasiwi Erlangga, Putri Afrina, Ganda, Ichwan Fuadi, Alvaro Garcia

Lead Team: Dolores Giribone

Interior Design: Studio Isla, Ahti Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Pak Kutut Yasa

City: South Kuta

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Earth Villa is part of Kaymana, a hospitality complex in Uluwatu, Bali, conceived around the ideas of solid flow, transition, and permanence. The architecture is rooted in the landscape: its solid, curved bamboo structure offers a steady rhythm, where the strength of bamboo harmonizes the vibrant flow of life with the unwavering power of the land.