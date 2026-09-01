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Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

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Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, WoodKaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 3 of 18Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodKaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomKaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture
South Kuta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  207
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Luna Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ahti Interiors
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Design Team: Yusron Saputra, Ni'mal Abdu P, Tania Sekar, Janni Aulia, Bagaskara, Made Ryan, Aleg Ridwan Oktavianto, Raditya, Rakasiwi Erlangga, Putri Afrina, Ganda, Ichwan Fuadi, Alvaro Garcia
  • Lead Team: Dolores Giribone
  • Interior Design: Studio Isla, Ahti Interiors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Pak Kutut Yasa
  • City: South Kuta
  • Country: Indonesia
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Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pablo Luna Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Earth Villa is part of Kaymana, a hospitality complex in Uluwatu, Bali, conceived around the ideas of solid flow, transition, and permanence. The architecture is rooted in the landscape: its solid, curved bamboo structure offers a steady rhythm, where the strength of bamboo harmonizes the vibrant flow of life with the unwavering power of the land.

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Cite: "Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184232/kaymana-earth-villa-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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Kaymana Earth Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

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