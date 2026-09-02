  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline

Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline

Save

Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 2 of 29Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline - Interior Photography, Door, Garden, CourtyardLighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 4 of 29Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
New Delhi, India
  • Architects: Architecture Discipline
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeetin Sharma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ahuja Furnishers, Daikin, DeMuro Das, Elite Elevators, FCML, Fabrinox, HS Builders, International Glazing Technologies / (IGT), Oikos Group, Vis-a-Vis, Watcon International
  • Lead Architect: Akshat Bhatt
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Akshat Bhatt, Chandni Saxena, Janhavi Singh, Nipun Garg
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Isha Consultants
  • Structural Engineer (Precast): RSM Consultants
  • Electrical & Lighting: Lirio Lopez Electrical + Lighting Design Consultants
  • Landscape Design Architect: Ashwini Kansara
  • Hvac Consultants: Narinder Singh
  • Plumbing: Deepak Khosla Associates
  • Pmc Consultants: Wills Thomas & Jasim Alam
  • Mass Timber Façade And Roof: Artius
  • City: New Delhi
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 7 of 29
© Jeetin Sharma

Text description provided by the architects. True luxury isn't characterized by excess, but the simple interplay of light, air, and landscape with the built. Lighthouse, a residence designed by Architecture Discipline in New Delhi, responds to this idea and challenges conventional urban living by treating natural elements, such as air and light, as fundamental forces that steer the home's spatial experience.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architecture Discipline
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184221/lighthouse-residence-architecture-discipline> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jeetin Sharma

Lighthouse 住宅 / Architecture Discipline

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags