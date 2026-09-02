Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline

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Houses • New Delhi, India Architects: Architecture Discipline

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 18000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Jeetin Sharma

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ahuja Furnishers , Daikin , DeMuro Das , Elite Elevators , FCML , Fabrinox , HS Builders , International Glazing Technologies / (IGT) , Oikos Group , Vis-a-Vis , Watcon International

Lead Architect: Akshat Bhatt

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Akshat Bhatt, Chandni Saxena, Janhavi Singh, Nipun Garg

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Isha Consultants

Structural Engineer (Precast): RSM Consultants

Electrical & Lighting: Lirio Lopez Electrical + Lighting Design Consultants

Landscape Design Architect: Ashwini Kansara

Hvac Consultants: Narinder Singh

Plumbing: Deepak Khosla Associates

Pmc Consultants: Wills Thomas & Jasim Alam

Mass Timber Façade And Roof: Artius

City: New Delhi

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. True luxury isn't characterized by excess, but the simple interplay of light, air, and landscape with the built. Lighthouse, a residence designed by Architecture Discipline in New Delhi, responds to this idea and challenges conventional urban living by treating natural elements, such as air and light, as fundamental forces that steer the home's spatial experience.