Lighthouse Residence / Architecture Discipline

-
Architects: Architecture Discipline
- Area: 18000 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jeetin Sharma
-
Manufacturers: Ahuja Furnishers, Daikin, DeMuro Das, Elite Elevators, FCML, Fabrinox, HS Builders, International Glazing Technologies / (IGT), Oikos Group, Vis-a-Vis, Watcon International
-
Lead Architect: Akshat Bhatt
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Akshat Bhatt, Chandni Saxena, Janhavi Singh, Nipun Garg
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Isha Consultants
- Structural Engineer (Precast): RSM Consultants
- Electrical & Lighting: Lirio Lopez Electrical + Lighting Design Consultants
- Landscape Design Architect: Ashwini Kansara
- Hvac Consultants: Narinder Singh
- Plumbing: Deepak Khosla Associates
- Pmc Consultants: Wills Thomas & Jasim Alam
- Mass Timber Façade And Roof: Artius
- City: New Delhi
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. True luxury isn't characterized by excess, but the simple interplay of light, air, and landscape with the built. Lighthouse, a residence designed by Architecture Discipline in New Delhi, responds to this idea and challenges conventional urban living by treating natural elements, such as air and light, as fundamental forces that steer the home's spatial experience.