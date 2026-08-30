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The Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects

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The Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorThe Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects - Image 9 of 16The Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects - Interior Photography, WoodThe Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopThe Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects - More Images+ 11

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Residential Architecture
Langdons Hill, Australia
  • Architects: Luke Stanley Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  227
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tess Kelly Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bosch Kitchen Appliances, Brightgreen Lighting, Caroma Bathroom Products, Phoenix Tapware, Tide Design Furniture
  • Lead Architects: Luke Stanley
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The Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Tess Kelly Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Plinth House 2 is the final in a triptych of projects in the bucolic setting of Langdons Hill, just south of Daylesford. The first, completed in 2014, was a compact, yet considered, renovation of the main house that delivered an award-winning view. Three years later came the Guest Pod; a combined studio and sleeping space for friends and family to work or relax on the property.

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Cite: "The Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects" 30 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184208/the-plinth-house-2-luke-stanley-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tess Kelly Photography

Plinth House 2 住宅 / Luke Stanley Architects

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