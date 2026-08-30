The Plinth House 2 / Luke Stanley Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. The Plinth House 2 is the final in a triptych of projects in the bucolic setting of Langdons Hill, just south of Daylesford. The first, completed in 2014, was a compact, yet considered, renovation of the main house that delivered an award-winning view. Three years later came the Guest Pod; a combined studio and sleeping space for friends and family to work or relax on the property.