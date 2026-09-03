Veil House / Turkel Design

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Aquinnah, United States
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Architects: Turkel Design
- Area: 3919 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Draper White
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Manufacturers: Panda Windows & Doors
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Partner/Creative Director: Joel Turkel, Jake Wright
- Associate/Director Of Design: Jeff Farrell
- Designer/Project Manager: Dabota Wilcox
- Senior Designer: Kerry Moser, Oliver Bautista
- Production Manager: Jamie Fronske
- General Contractor: LHS Carpentry
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Structural Services
- Landscape Architecture: Crosswater Landscape
- City: Aquinnah
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from a forest of black oak and tupelo that populates the northwest edge of Martha's Vineyard, Veil House is a study in careful modulation. Commissioned by a doctor and a visual artist, the single-level summer home was conceived to support both creative inspiration and physical wellbeing. A seamless connection between indoors and outdoors fosters a sense of seaside calm while the home's modest scale reflects a deliberate respect for its rare and sensitive coastal setting.