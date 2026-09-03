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Veil House / Turkel Design

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Aquinnah, United States
  • Architects: Turkel Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3919 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Draper White
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Panda Windows & Doors
  • Partner/Creative Director: Joel Turkel, Jake Wright
  • Associate/Director Of Design: Jeff Farrell
  • Designer/Project Manager: Dabota Wilcox
  • Senior Designer: Kerry Moser, Oliver Bautista
  • Production Manager: Jamie Fronske
  • General Contractor: LHS Carpentry
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Structural Services
  • Landscape Architecture: Crosswater Landscape
  • City: Aquinnah
  • Country: United States
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Veil House / Turkel Design - Exterior Photography
© Draper White

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from a forest of black oak and tupelo that populates the northwest edge of Martha's Vineyard, Veil House is a study in careful modulation. Commissioned by a doctor and a visual artist, the single-level summer home was conceived to support both creative inspiration and physical wellbeing. A seamless connection between indoors and outdoors fosters a sense of seaside calm while the home's modest scale reflects a deliberate respect for its rare and sensitive coastal setting.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Veil House / Turkel Design" 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184160/veil-house-turkel-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Draper White

Veil House / Turkel Design

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