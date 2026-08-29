ADS House / VOA Arquitetura

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Text description provided by the architects. For over twenty years the family's favorite destination, Casa ADS, located on Baleia Beach in São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo, underwent its first major renovation, designed by the firm VOA Arquitetura. The house, which was outdated and ill-suited to the residents' current needs, had to open up to the landscape and adapt to a new way of living.