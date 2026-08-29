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ADS House / VOA Arquitetura

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ADS House / VOA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyADS House / VOA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Coast, BalconyADS House / VOA Arquitetura - Image 4 of 24ADS House / VOA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardADS House / VOA Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Praia da Baleia, Brazil
  • Architects: VOA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  785
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Renzo
  • Lead Architects: Beatriz Barbieri, Julia Zarouk, Marcella Gavasso e Maria Pia Laloni
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ADS House / VOA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Coast, Balcony
© Rafael Renzo

Text description provided by the architects. For over twenty years the family's favorite destination, Casa ADS, located on Baleia Beach in São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo, underwent its first major renovation, designed by the firm VOA Arquitetura. The house, which was outdated and ill-suited to the residents' current needs, had to open up to the landscape and adapt to a new way of living.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBrazil
Cite: "ADS House / VOA Arquitetura" [Casa ADS / VOA Arquitetura] 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184157/ads-house-voa-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rafael Renzo

ADS 住宅 / VOA Arquitetura

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