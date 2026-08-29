ADS House / VOA Arquitetura

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Praia da Baleia, Brazil
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Architects: VOA Arquitetura
- Area: 785 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Rafael Renzo
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Lead Architects: Beatriz Barbieri, Julia Zarouk, Marcella Gavasso e Maria Pia Laloni
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- City: Praia da Baleia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. For over twenty years the family's favorite destination, Casa ADS, located on Baleia Beach in São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo, underwent its first major renovation, designed by the firm VOA Arquitetura. The house, which was outdated and ill-suited to the residents' current needs, had to open up to the landscape and adapt to a new way of living.