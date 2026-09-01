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Souvinha House / Parto

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Souvinha House / Parto - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSouvinha House / Parto - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSouvinha House / Parto - Image 4 of 30Souvinha House / Parto - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteSouvinha House / Parto - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Veade, Portugal
  • Architects: Parto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  337
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Ascensão
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Pitrez, Filipa Neiva, Tiago Sá Gomes
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Souvinha House / Parto - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the river, the land spreads over the fields and valleys to the east, gazing at Senhora da Graça on the horizon. Oaks and cork oaks took over the plot pushing the house further down the slopes where it was surrounded and protected by the topography.

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Cite: "Souvinha House / Parto" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184152/souvinha-house-parto> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Francisco Ascensão

Souvinha 住宅 / Parto

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