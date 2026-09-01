Souvinha House / Parto

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Nuno Silva

General Contractor: Sr. Alberto Barroco

City: Veade

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the river, the land spreads over the fields and valleys to the east, gazing at Senhora da Graça on the horizon. Oaks and cork oaks took over the plot pushing the house further down the slopes where it was surrounded and protected by the topography.