Souvinha House / Parto

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Veade, Portugal
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Architects: Parto
- Area: 337 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Francisco Ascensão
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Lead Architects: Francisco Pitrez, Filipa Neiva, Tiago Sá Gomes
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Nuno Silva
- General Contractor: Sr. Alberto Barroco
- City: Veade
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the river, the land spreads over the fields and valleys to the east, gazing at Senhora da Graça on the horizon. Oaks and cork oaks took over the plot pushing the house further down the slopes where it was surrounded and protected by the topography.