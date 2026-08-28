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Tomaz Building / IDEIA1

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Tomaz Building / IDEIA1 - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Tomaz Building / IDEIA1 - Exterior PhotographyTomaz Building / IDEIA1 - Exterior PhotographyTomaz Building / IDEIA1 - Exterior PhotographyTomaz Building / IDEIA1 - Exterior Photography, BalconyTomaz Building / IDEIA1 - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartments
Brazil
  • Architects: IDEIA1
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, OlgaColor, Schuco, Suvinil
  • Lead Architects: Cristina Martins, Gabriel Grandó, Camila Sanvitto
  • Coordination: Cristina Martins, Bárbara Kayser
  • Project Team: Lucas Gomes, Amanda Lauxen, Pedro Collares, Amanda Lauxen, Paula Fontana, Camila Sanvitto
  • Interior Design: Ambidestro
  • Landscape Design: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Procalk
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Filippon Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Filippon Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio FOS
  • Country: Brazil
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Save this picture!
Tomaz Building / IDEIA1 - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional neighborhood of Porto Alegre, the Tomaz Building embraces the concept of architecture as a legacy, standing out for its abundant greenery. It features 34 apartments, all of which include balconies in direct contact with the facade planters—a strategy that integrates nature into the design language and as an active element in the interior ambiance and the residents' daily lives.

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Cite: "Tomaz Building / IDEIA1" [Edifício Tomaz / IDEIA1] 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184135/tomaz-building-ideia1> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

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