Tomaz Building / IDEIA1

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Residential Architecture, Apartments • Brazil Architects: IDEIA1

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT OlgaColor , Schuco , Suvinil Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Cristina Martins, Gabriel Grandó, Camila Sanvitto

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Coordination: Cristina Martins, Bárbara Kayser

Project Team: Lucas Gomes, Amanda Lauxen, Pedro Collares, Amanda Lauxen, Paula Fontana, Camila Sanvitto

Interior Design: Ambidestro

Landscape Design: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Procalk

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Filippon Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Filippon Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio FOS

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional neighborhood of Porto Alegre, the Tomaz Building embraces the concept of architecture as a legacy, standing out for its abundant greenery. It features 34 apartments, all of which include balconies in direct contact with the facade planters—a strategy that integrates nature into the design language and as an active element in the interior ambiance and the residents' daily lives.