Tomaz Building / IDEIA1

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Architects: IDEIA1
- Area: 12250 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, OlgaColor, Schuco, Suvinil
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Lead Architects: Cristina Martins, Gabriel Grandó, Camila Sanvitto
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Coordination: Cristina Martins, Bárbara Kayser
- Project Team: Lucas Gomes, Amanda Lauxen, Pedro Collares, Amanda Lauxen, Paula Fontana, Camila Sanvitto
- Interior Design: Ambidestro
- Landscape Design: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Procalk
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Filippon Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Filippon Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio FOS
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional neighborhood of Porto Alegre, the Tomaz Building embraces the concept of architecture as a legacy, standing out for its abundant greenery. It features 34 apartments, all of which include balconies in direct contact with the facade planters—a strategy that integrates nature into the design language and as an active element in the interior ambiance and the residents' daily lives.