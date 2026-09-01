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The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio

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The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio - Image 2 of 19The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodThe Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio - Interior Photography, WoodThe Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingThe Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio - More Images+ 14

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Cabins & Lodges
Wānaka, New Zealand
  • Architects: Alki Architecture + Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Biddi Rowley
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Earth Studio, StrawSIP Wall Panels, Terra Lana
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Design And Landscaping: Charlotte Muschamp
  • Straw Sip And Construction: StrawSIP
  • City: Wānaka
  • Country: New Zealand
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The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio - Image 2 of 19
© Biddi Rowley

Text description provided by the architects. The Yakisugi Cabin explores architecture shaped by what is already available — where material constraint becomes a generative design tool rather than a limitation. Conceived as a compact, relocatable dwelling, the project brings together reclaimed materials, traditional craft and contemporary high-performance construction to test how lightly a building can occupy both its site and its wider material landscape.

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Alki Architecture + Design Studio
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesNew Zealand

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Cite: "The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184115/the-yakisugi-cabin-alki-architecture-plus-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Biddi Rowley

烧杉木小屋 / Alki Architecture + Design Studio

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