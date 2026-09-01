The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio

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Wānaka, New Zealand
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Architects: Alki Architecture + Design Studio
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Biddi Rowley
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Manufacturers: Earth Studio, StrawSIP Wall Panels, Terra Lana
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design And Landscaping: Charlotte Muschamp
- Straw Sip And Construction: StrawSIP
- City: Wānaka
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. The Yakisugi Cabin explores architecture shaped by what is already available — where material constraint becomes a generative design tool rather than a limitation. Conceived as a compact, relocatable dwelling, the project brings together reclaimed materials, traditional craft and contemporary high-performance construction to test how lightly a building can occupy both its site and its wider material landscape.