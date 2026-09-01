The Yakisugi Cabin / Alki Architecture + Design Studio

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

Design And Landscaping: Charlotte Muschamp

Straw Sip And Construction: StrawSIP

City: Wānaka

Country: New Zealand

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Text description provided by the architects. The Yakisugi Cabin explores architecture shaped by what is already available — where material constraint becomes a generative design tool rather than a limitation. Conceived as a compact, relocatable dwelling, the project brings together reclaimed materials, traditional craft and contemporary high-performance construction to test how lightly a building can occupy both its site and its wider material landscape.