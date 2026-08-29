The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects

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Nunawading, Australia
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Architects: BKK Architects, Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Area: 8600 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Leo Showell, Shannon McGrath
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Lead Architects: Kerstin Thompson Architects, BKK Architects
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- Category: Performing Arts Center, Auditorium, Cultural Center
- Landscape Architect: ASPECT Studios
- Builder (Building): Kane Constructions
- Builder > Builing: Kane Constructions
- Builder > Carpark: Building Engineering
- Theatre & Av Consultant: Schuler Shook
- City: Nunawading
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. A public design competition process was led by CityLab and Whitehorse City Council to select the winning design team for the centre and civic precinct.