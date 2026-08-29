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The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects

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The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects - Image 3 of 15The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, BrickThe Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects - Image 5 of 15The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects - More Images+ 10

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Performing Arts Center, Auditorium, Cultural Center
Nunawading, Australia
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The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects - Exterior Photography
© Leo Showell

Text description provided by the architects. A public design competition process was led by CityLab and Whitehorse City Council to select the winning design team for the centre and civic precinct.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerauditoriumCultural CenterAustralia

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GlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerauditoriumCultural CenterAustralia
Cite: "The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects" 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184112/the-round-whitehorse-centre-kerstin-thompson-architects-plus-bkk-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leo Showell

The Round Whitehorse Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects + BKK Architects

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