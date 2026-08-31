Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects

-
Architects: Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Area: 196 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sharyn Cairns
-
Lead Architect: Kerstin Thompson
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Hilary Sleigh, Laura Patterson, Lynn Chew, Sarah Cooper, William Samuels
- Builder: G.L. Building & Construction
- Structural/Civil Engineer: OPS Engineers
- Geotechnical/Land Management: AGR GeoSciences
- Services Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulic: OPS Engineers
- Quantity Surveyor: Harlock Consulting
- Town Planner: Planning Central
- Bushfire Consultant: South Coast Bushfire Consultants
- Land Surveyor: AH & LJ Jeavons
- City: Wye River
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a national park, on a site designated 'flame zone,' Otway Beach House takes the regulatory challenge of fire resistance as a generative architectural opportunity. A grounded and monolithic building placed within a clearing offers the dual prospect of sea and forest.