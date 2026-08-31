Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Hilary Sleigh, Laura Patterson, Lynn Chew, Sarah Cooper, William Samuels

Builder: G.L. Building & Construction

Structural/Civil Engineer: OPS Engineers

Geotechnical/Land Management: AGR GeoSciences

Services Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulic: OPS Engineers

Quantity Surveyor: Harlock Consulting

Town Planner: Planning Central

Bushfire Consultant: South Coast Bushfire Consultants

Land Surveyor: AH & LJ Jeavons

City: Wye River

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a national park, on a site designated 'flame zone,' Otway Beach House takes the regulatory challenge of fire resistance as a generative architectural opportunity. A grounded and monolithic building placed within a clearing offers the dual prospect of sea and forest.