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Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects - Exterior PhotographyOtway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects - Image 3 of 11Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodOtway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects - Image 5 of 11Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects - More Images+ 6

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Wye River, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Hilary Sleigh, Laura Patterson, Lynn Chew, Sarah Cooper, William Samuels
  • Builder: G.L. Building & Construction
  • Structural/Civil Engineer: OPS Engineers
  • Geotechnical/Land Management: AGR GeoSciences
  • Services Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulic: OPS Engineers
  • Quantity Surveyor: Harlock Consulting
  • Town Planner: Planning Central
  • Bushfire Consultant: South Coast Bushfire Consultants
  • Land Surveyor: AH & LJ Jeavons
  • City: Wye River
  • Country: Australia
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Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Sharyn Cairns

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a national park, on a site designated 'flame zone,' Otway Beach House takes the regulatory challenge of fire resistance as a generative architectural opportunity. A grounded and monolithic building placed within a clearing offers the dual prospect of sea and forest.

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Kerstin Thompson Architects
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Otway Beach House / Kerstin Thompson Architects" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184111/otway-beach-house-kerstin-thompson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sharyn Cairns

奥特威海滨住宅 / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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