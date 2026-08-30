Ripples Becoming Everyday Ground / TJAD Original Design Studio

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Category: Park

Design Team: Cai Han, Wang Xunan , Lin Yuyang, Lin Jiayi, Zhang Min, Wu Zhenghao

Landscape Design: Taizhou Urban and Rural Planning and Design Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design Team: Gao Weihong,Tao Weiwei,Chen Bohan,Li Yaqian,Hu Jiajun,Yu Jianliang

Structural Design Team: Wang Jinhua,Wang Rui

Lighting Design Team: Yang Xiu, Bian Chen, Wen Hailan, Wei Yanmeng, Gu Xinghua

Mep Design Team: Jiao Xueyuan, Guo Changzhao, Cao Yang, Yu Chao, Zhu Yuanbin, Liang Weipeng

Construction Company: Taizhou Jiaojiang District Social Development Group Co., Ltd.

Owner's Representative: Lin Cong, Huang Huazhi

City: Taizhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The embankment dissolves into a chain of gentle mounds—undulating along the river's grain, as if wind-swept ripples were spreading across the water, wave after wave washing up the bank, swelling into mounds, spilling into the city's edge. These mounds cradle the warmth of urban life, catch the river breeze, and fold into the breathing contours of the land—letting the once-rigid embankment grow into a soft, living terrain. As industrial activities recede along the Jiaojiang River, the brownfield waterfront is gradually transforming into a composite space that accommodates diverse life functions, integrating blue-green-gray infrastructure systems. This project is situated on the western extension of the riverside public space along the southern bank of the Jiaojiang River, forming a key segment of the Zhejiang Provincial Sea Dike Safety and Resilience Project. Adjacent to the Jiaojiang Bridge of the Hangzhou–Taizhou High-Speed Railway, it forms the primary visual gateway for high-speed rail passengers entering Taizhou city proper. The design heals the industrial brownfield through ecological restoration, reconnects the city and the river through multi-layered linkages, and reinterprets flood-control infrastructure through undulating micro-terrain—reweaving the site's vitality while fostering a symbiotic, borderless waterfront that coexists with the public realm.