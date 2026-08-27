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Casa Galería / Sommet

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Casa Galería / Sommet - Image 2 of 40Casa Galería / Sommet - Image 3 of 40Casa Galería / Sommet - Image 4 of 40Casa Galería / Sommet - Interior Photography, ConcreteCasa Galería / Sommet - More Images+ 35

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Sommet
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  571
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Knauf, Aluminier, AutoCAD, VASA
  • Lead Team: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez
  • Design Team: Sandra Molteni, Jhanncarla Huayllani, Luis El-Hage, Carolina Chávez, Andres Alcazar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fernando Aragón Suárez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Federico Ferrufino Cabrera
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Reynaldo Cabrera Bejarano
  • City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country: Bolivia
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Casa Galería / Sommet - Image 2 of 40
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a steeply sloping site, Casa Galería begins with a fundamental premise: understanding topography not as a difficulty to be overcome, but as the condition that structures the project. The natural section of the terrain determines the implantation, organizes the program, and establishes different relationships between the spaces of the house, the vegetation, and the landscape.

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Sommet
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBolivia

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBolivia
Cite: "Casa Galería / Sommet" 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184047/casa-galeria-sommet> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paul Renaud

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