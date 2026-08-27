Casa Galería / Sommet

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors

Lead Team: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez

Design Team: Sandra Molteni, Jhanncarla Huayllani, Luis El-Hage, Carolina Chávez, Andres Alcazar

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fernando Aragón Suárez

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Federico Ferrufino Cabrera

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Reynaldo Cabrera Bejarano

City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Country: Bolivia

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Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a steeply sloping site, Casa Galería begins with a fundamental premise: understanding topography not as a difficulty to be overcome, but as the condition that structures the project. The natural section of the terrain determines the implantation, organizes the program, and establishes different relationships between the spaces of the house, the vegetation, and the landscape.