Casa Galería / Sommet

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Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
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Architects: Sommet
- Area: 571 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Paul Renaud
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Manufacturers: Knauf, Aluminier, AutoCAD, VASA
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez
- Design Team: Sandra Molteni, Jhanncarla Huayllani, Luis El-Hage, Carolina Chávez, Andres Alcazar
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fernando Aragón Suárez
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Federico Ferrufino Cabrera
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Reynaldo Cabrera Bejarano
- City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
- Country: Bolivia
Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a steeply sloping site, Casa Galería begins with a fundamental premise: understanding topography not as a difficulty to be overcome, but as the condition that structures the project. The natural section of the terrain determines the implantation, organizes the program, and establishes different relationships between the spaces of the house, the vegetation, and the landscape.