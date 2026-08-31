Upon Harbor / tip architects

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Lodging

Lead Team: Tiago Palmela

Design Team: Eduardo Marvão, Beatriz Agostinho, André Freire, Inês Coelho, Inês Ferreira, Sofia Serrado, Verónica Martins

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A400

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: OMF

Interior Design: Atelier Catarina, Staging Factory

City: Seixal

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The approach to the program began by understanding the existing complex (Mundet factory), its memory and relationship with the surroundings.