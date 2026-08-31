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Upon Harbor / tip architects

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Upon Harbor / tip architects - Interior Photography, WaterfrontUpon Harbor / tip architects - Interior PhotographyUpon Harbor / tip architects - Exterior PhotographyUpon Harbor / tip architects - Interior PhotographyUpon Harbor / tip architects - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Hospitality Architecture, Lodging
Seixal, Portugal
  • Lead Team: Tiago Palmela
  • Design Team: Eduardo Marvão, Beatriz Agostinho, André Freire, Inês Coelho, Inês Ferreira, Sofia Serrado, Verónica Martins
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A400
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: OMF
  • Interior Design: Atelier Catarina, Staging Factory
  • City: Seixal
  • Country: Portugal
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Upon Harbor / tip architects - Interior Photography, Coast, Aerial View Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The approach to the program began by understanding the existing complex (Mundet factory), its memory and relationship with the surroundings.

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Cite: "Upon Harbor / tip architects" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184037/upon-harbor-tip-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

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