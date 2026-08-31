Upon Harbor / tip architects

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Seixal, Portugal
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Architects: tip architects
- Area: 14700 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architects: Tiago Palmela
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Lodging
- Lead Team: Tiago Palmela
- Design Team: Eduardo Marvão, Beatriz Agostinho, André Freire, Inês Coelho, Inês Ferreira, Sofia Serrado, Verónica Martins
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A400
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: OMF
- Interior Design: Atelier Catarina, Staging Factory
- City: Seixal
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The approach to the program began by understanding the existing complex (Mundet factory), its memory and relationship with the surroundings.