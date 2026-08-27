T(errakota) House / Spacefiction Studio

+ 17

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Naresh Nallapuneni

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alonum Design Consultants

Landscape Architecture: RRR Landscapes

Engineering & Consulting > Other: JDB Fabtech

City: Warangal

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

'Erra kota' translates to 'red fort' in the local Telugu language. The residence stands tall, bleeding with greenery over its contrasting terracotta walls, in the city of Warangal in Telangana, India. Warangal, a historic city, boasts a rich cultural heritage of ancient temples and architectural marvels. Improved accessibility, thanks to the new ring road around the state's capital, Hyderabad, has fueled rapid growth and a sharp increase in land prices in recent years.