T(errakota) House / Spacefiction Studio

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Architects: Spacefiction Studio
- Area: 10000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Vivek Eadara
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Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Vindhya Guduru
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'Erra kota' translates to 'red fort' in the local Telugu language. The residence stands tall, bleeding with greenery over its contrasting terracotta walls, in the city of Warangal in Telangana, India. Warangal, a historic city, boasts a rich cultural heritage of ancient temples and architectural marvels. Improved accessibility, thanks to the new ring road around the state's capital, Hyderabad, has fueled rapid growth and a sharp increase in land prices in recent years.