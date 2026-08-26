El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio

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Houses • San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina Architects: Engelman Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 195 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandarian

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Condor Andino , Loro Negro

Lead Architects: Pablo Engelman, Santiago Conte Mac Donell

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Category: Houses

Technical Team: Santiago Conte Mac Donell

Wood Construction: Hermanos Delfino

Masonry And Wet Work: Pedro Bagau

Carpentry: Condor Andino

Exterior Wood Cladding: Loro Negro

City: San Carlos de Bariloche

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa El Trébol stands on the highest point of the neighborhood of the same name in San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, in Argentine Patagonia. Set within a dense native forest on a steep slope, the project does not stem from a pre-established form, but rather from the unavoidable experience of the site: an introspective ascent through a forest of coihues and pines that culminates in a flat area open to the landscape. The architecture translates this journey into a processional route seeking stillness at the summit. The house was conceived as a device that guides the gaze, capturing the best views of the forest and, ultimately, the open horizon of Laguna El Trébol.