El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio

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Architects: Engelman Estudio
- Area: 195 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luis Barandarian
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Manufacturers: Condor Andino, Loro Negro
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Lead Architects: Pablo Engelman, Santiago Conte Mac Donell
Text description provided by the architects. Casa El Trébol stands on the highest point of the neighborhood of the same name in San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, in Argentine Patagonia. Set within a dense native forest on a steep slope, the project does not stem from a pre-established form, but rather from the unavoidable experience of the site: an introspective ascent through a forest of coihues and pines that culminates in a flat area open to the landscape. The architecture translates this journey into a processional route seeking stillness at the summit. The house was conceived as a device that guides the gaze, capturing the best views of the forest and, ultimately, the open horizon of Laguna El Trébol.