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El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio

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El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairEl Trebol House / Engelman Estudio - Image 3 of 24El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairEl Trebol House / Engelman Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamEl Trebol House / Engelman Estudio - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
  • Architects: Engelman Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandarian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Condor Andino, Loro Negro
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Engelman, Santiago Conte Mac Donell
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Santiago Conte Mac Donell
  • Wood Construction: Hermanos Delfino
  • Masonry And Wet Work: Pedro Bagau
  • Carpentry: Condor Andino
  • Exterior Wood Cladding: Loro Negro
  • City: San Carlos de Bariloche
  • Country: Argentina
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El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© Luis Barandarian

Text description provided by the architects. Casa El Trébol stands on the highest point of the neighborhood of the same name in San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, in Argentine Patagonia. Set within a dense native forest on a steep slope, the project does not stem from a pre-established form, but rather from the unavoidable experience of the site: an introspective ascent through a forest of coihues and pines that culminates in a flat area open to the landscape. The architecture translates this journey into a processional route seeking stillness at the summit. The house was conceived as a device that guides the gaze, capturing the best views of the forest and, ultimately, the open horizon of Laguna El Trébol.

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Cite: "El Trebol House / Engelman Estudio" [Casa El Trebol / Engelman Estudio] 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184015/el-trebol-house-engelman-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Barandarian

三叶草之家 / Engelman Estudio

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