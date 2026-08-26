Guaratuba House / Estúdio 41

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Architects: Estúdio 41
- Area: 375 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Eron Costin
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Lead Architect: Martin Kaufer Goic
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Arq. Martin Kaufer Goic
- Project Team: Arq. Emerson Vidigal, Arq. Eron Costin, Arq. Fabio Faria, Guilherme Fernando Pinto, Tamy Pesinato, Camila de Andrade, Charlles Furtado, Arq. João Gabriel Cordeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A refuge between the mountain and the sea. A veranda by the beach. A singular object in the landscape.