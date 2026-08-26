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Guaratuba House / Estúdio 41

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio 41
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eron Costin
  • Lead Architect: Martin Kaufer Goic
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Guaratuba House / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography
© Eron Costin

Text description provided by the architects. A refuge between the mountain and the sea. A veranda by the beach. A singular object in the landscape.

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Estúdio 41
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Guaratuba House / Estúdio 41" [Casa Guaratuba / Estúdio 41] 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183983/guaratuba-house-estudio-41> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Eron Costin

Guaratuba 住宅 / Estúdio 41

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