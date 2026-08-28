Floral Pavilion / genarchitects

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"Floral Pavilion" and the small railway station are two buildings located not far from one another in Tangshan, Jiangning District, Nanjing. The small train forms part of the park's transportation system, and the platform we designed is one of many stations along the route. The rest pavilions, meanwhile, provide visitors with toilets, places to rest, and refreshments. There are several of them throughout the park, each with a different theme. The theme of the "Floral Pavilion" is garden plants.