Floral Pavilion / genarchitects

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Nanjing, China
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Architects: genarchitects
- Area: 2050 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Bowen Hou
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Lead Architects: Fan Beilei, Kong Rui, Xue Zhe
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Structural Consultant: AND Office, Zhang Zhun
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Space, Train Station, Pavilion
- Project Team: Li Ruolan, Liu Yang, Zang Min, Tao Shuting, Wang Shiyu, Liu Jinghuan, Sun Haonan, Liu Weinan, Yang Tianyu
- Planting Design: Chen Xi
- Local Design Institute: Nanjing Yangtze River Urban Architectural Design Co.,Ltd., Wang Chang, Wu Lei, Xiang Bin, Shi Jie, Weng Chen, Zhou Jian, Deng Jinliang, Wu Tao, Weng Zhiyu, Han Hui, Yang Jian
- Client: Jiangsu Garden Expo Park Construction and Development Co.,Ltd.
- Curtain Wall System: Rilang Doors and Windows, Zheng Jincai, Yang Zicai
- Detailed Design Of Timber Structure: Zhou Jinjiang, Zhou Qiqi, Ji Wei
- Site Area: 4,275 m²
- GFA: 2,050 m²
- Stucco: Oikos
- Timber Structure: Suzhou Crownhomes Co,.Ltd.
- City: Nanjing
- Country: China
"Floral Pavilion" and the small railway station are two buildings located not far from one another in Tangshan, Jiangning District, Nanjing. The small train forms part of the park's transportation system, and the platform we designed is one of many stations along the route. The rest pavilions, meanwhile, provide visitors with toilets, places to rest, and refreshments. There are several of them throughout the park, each with a different theme. The theme of the "Floral Pavilion" is garden plants.