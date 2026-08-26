Split Mass Residence / K-Thengono Design Studio

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Category: Houses

Senior Architectural Designer: Natashia Angelina T. S.

Interior Designer: Selwyn Kusuma, Sheren Pricillia Sanusi

Project Manager: Fachrudin Faruq

Technical Drafter: Gitasari Aprilia

Structural Consultant: Hadi & Associates

General Contractor: RAH Contractor

Interior Contractor: BONUCCI

Mep Consultant: Samasta Rekayasa Teknik

Landscape Consultant: Studio Asa

Lighting Consultant: PT. Dharmawan Technologies

Pool Consultant: Budis Pool

Wood Specialist: Maitaru

Frame & Window: Estica International

Woven Panel: BYO Living

Artwork: Isa Art Gallery, Sankhara

City: Banten

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within a residential estate in BSD, South Tangerang, this residence is shaped by a massing strategy that negotiates openness and privacy while optimizing natural light and ventilation. Taking advantage of its hook site condition, the design carefully calibrates its volumes to respond to outdoor views while maintaining a more introverted domestic environment. Rather than treating the corner condition simply as an exposed facade, the site becomes an opportunity to organize the house around a sequence of framed views, courtyards, and outdoor spaces.