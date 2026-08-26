Split Mass Residence / K-Thengono Design Studio

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Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mario Wibowo, Finbarr Fallon
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Manufacturers: Toto, Casa Italia, Daikin, Dezign District, Fio Carpet, Kohler, Maitaru, PITA, PT. Testana Indoteknika, Sawdust Furniture, TECE
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Lead Architect: Kelvin Thengono
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- Category: Houses
- Senior Architectural Designer: Natashia Angelina T. S.
- Interior Designer: Selwyn Kusuma, Sheren Pricillia Sanusi
- Project Manager: Fachrudin Faruq
- Technical Drafter: Gitasari Aprilia
- Structural Consultant: Hadi & Associates
- General Contractor: RAH Contractor
- Interior Contractor: BONUCCI
- Mep Consultant: Samasta Rekayasa Teknik
- Landscape Consultant: Studio Asa
- Lighting Consultant: PT. Dharmawan Technologies
- Pool Consultant: Budis Pool
- Wood Specialist: Maitaru
- Frame & Window: Estica International
- Woven Panel: BYO Living
- Artwork: Isa Art Gallery, Sankhara
- City: Banten
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located within a residential estate in BSD, South Tangerang, this residence is shaped by a massing strategy that negotiates openness and privacy while optimizing natural light and ventilation. Taking advantage of its hook site condition, the design carefully calibrates its volumes to respond to outdoor views while maintaining a more introverted domestic environment. Rather than treating the corner condition simply as an exposed facade, the site becomes an opportunity to organize the house around a sequence of framed views, courtyards, and outdoor spaces.