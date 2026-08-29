LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA

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Category: Industrial Architecture

Lead Team: Sittavee loyd

Design Team: Itsaranuwat sasai

City: Khok Duea

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. The project explores how ordinary materials and simple construction systems can be carefully reassembled to create a high-performing industrial building. Rather than introducing sophisticated technologies, the design begins with understanding the site's actual conditions: strong winds, heavy rain, intense sunlight, natural ventilation, and the persistent presence of birds in an open agricultural landscape. These environmental challenges became the starting point for shaping the building envelope.