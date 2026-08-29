LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA

•
Khok Duea, Thailand
-
Architects: PHTAA
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Kukkong Thirathomrongkiat
-
Lead Architects: Ponwit Rattanatanatevilai
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Industrial Architecture
- Lead Team: Sittavee loyd
- Design Team: Itsaranuwat sasai
- City: Khok Duea
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The project explores how ordinary materials and simple construction systems can be carefully reassembled to create a high-performing industrial building. Rather than introducing sophisticated technologies, the design begins with understanding the site's actual conditions: strong winds, heavy rain, intense sunlight, natural ventilation, and the persistent presence of birds in an open agricultural landscape. These environmental challenges became the starting point for shaping the building envelope.