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LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA

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LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA - Image 2 of 22LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA - Exterior Photography, SteelLPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA - Image 4 of 22LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA - Exterior PhotographyLPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Industrial Architecture
Khok Duea, Thailand
  • Architects: PHTAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kukkong Thirathomrongkiat
  • Lead Architects: Ponwit Rattanatanatevilai
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LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA - Image 2 of 22
© Kukkong Thirathomrongkiat

Text description provided by the architects. The project explores how ordinary materials and simple construction systems can be carefully reassembled to create a high-performing industrial building. Rather than introducing sophisticated technologies, the design begins with understanding the site's actual conditions: strong winds, heavy rain, intense sunlight, natural ventilation, and the persistent presence of birds in an open agricultural landscape. These environmental challenges became the starting point for shaping the building envelope.

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Cite: "LPP Rice Bran Oil Refinery / PHTAA" 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183945/lpp-rice-bran-oil-refinery-phtaa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kukkong Thirathomrongkiat

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