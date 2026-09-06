Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO:

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Text description provided by the architects. The main inspiration was Okrąglak itself – one of Wrocław's iconic modernist buildings. Rather than recreating its historical interior, we translated its architectural language into a contemporary space for Chleboteka. The building's rounded geometry became the main design principle, reflected in the counter, cabinetry, ceiling, and details. Materials such as Warsaw "gorseciki" tiles, figured wood veneer, ornamental glass and steel refer to modernist architecture while remaining consistent with Chleboteka's contemporary identity.