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Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO:

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Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO: - Interior PhotographyChleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO: - Image 3 of 20Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO: - Image 4 of 20Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO: - Interior Photography, BenchChleboteka Okrąglak / CUDO: - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Coffee Shop Interiors, Retail Interiors
Wrocław, Poland
  • Architects: CUDO:
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Migdał Studio
  • Lead Architects: Aleksander Czerwonka Jabłoński, Tomasz Borowiak
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Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO: - Image 3 of 20
© Migdał Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The main inspiration was Okrąglak itself – one of Wrocław's iconic modernist buildings. Rather than recreating its historical interior, we translated its architectural language into a contemporary space for Chleboteka. The building's rounded geometry became the main design principle, reflected in the counter, cabinetry, ceiling, and details. Materials such as Warsaw "gorseciki" tiles, figured wood veneer, ornamental glass and steel refer to modernist architecture while remaining consistent with Chleboteka's contemporary identity.

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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRetail InteriorsPoland

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRetail InteriorsPoland
Cite: "Chleboteka "Okrąglak" / CUDO:" 06 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183943/chleboteka-okraglak-cudo> ISSN 0719-8884

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