  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Croatia
  5. Curious House / FORVM

Curious House / FORVM

Save

Curious House / FORVM - Exterior PhotographyCurious House / FORVM - Image 3 of 28Curious House / FORVM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, ChairCurious House / FORVM - Interior Photography, KitchenCurious House / FORVM - More Images+ 23

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Zagreb, Croatia
  • Architects: FORVM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bosnic+Dorotic, Dinko Uglesic
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marazzi Tiles, PREFA, Schuco
  • Lead Architects: Dinko Uglesic
  • Lead Team: Dinko Uglesic, Ina Vlahovic, Marijana Rancic,
  • Technical Team: Davor Banic, Mario Kuzmanic, Mirjana Vitlov, Marko Cindric, Pasko Giljanovic, Filip Prekupec
  • City: Zagreb
  • Country: Croatia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Curious House / FORVM - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Bosnic+Dorotic

Text description provided by the architects. Curious House transforms a steep, densely vegetated site in Zagreb into a layered domestic landscape where architecture, topography, and existing trees shape everyday life together.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FORVM
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCroatia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCroatia
Cite: "Curious House / FORVM" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183941/curious-house-forvm> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bosnic+Dorotic

奇趣住宅 / FORVM

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags