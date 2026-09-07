Curious House / FORVM

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Zagreb, Croatia
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Architects: FORVM
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Bosnic+Dorotic, Dinko Uglesic
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Manufacturers: Marazzi Tiles, PREFA, Schuco
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Lead Architects: Dinko Uglesic
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Dinko Uglesic, Ina Vlahovic, Marijana Rancic,
- Technical Team: Davor Banic, Mario Kuzmanic, Mirjana Vitlov, Marko Cindric, Pasko Giljanovic, Filip Prekupec
- City: Zagreb
- Country: Croatia
Text description provided by the architects. Curious House transforms a steep, densely vegetated site in Zagreb into a layered domestic landscape where architecture, topography, and existing trees shape everyday life together.