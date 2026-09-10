Hasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw

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Hasselt, Belgium
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Architects: Bovenbouw
- Area: 3800 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
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- Category: Other Facilities, Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Lead Team: Dirk Somers, Joris Willems, Marie van Kerckhoven
- Design Team: Carole Boeckx, Ciarian Scannell, David Kohn, Eline Verhoeven, Federica Altobelli, Franky Larousselle, Julia Cramer, Matt Volsen, Myrthe Geelen, Sabina Martinakova, Tarn Philip, Tom Whittaker, William Burgess
- Landscape Architecture: Ingenieursbureau France
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Beeck Hermans
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Arcade
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Triconsult
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: M-gineers
- Architecture Offices: David Kohn Architects
- City: Hasselt
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Hasselt Beguinage is the largest green public space within the historic town center. Once a secluded sanctuary primarily designed to exclude the city, it now becomes an inviting public space. The project aims to foster a dynamic interplay between its rich heritage and a vibrant, community-focused future, welcoming students, residents, and regional visitors alike to engage with this revitalized urban landscape.