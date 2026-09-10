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Hasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw

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Hasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw - Image 2 of 21Hasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw - Exterior PhotographyHasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Other Facilities, Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Hasselt, Belgium
  • Architects: Bovenbouw
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
  • Lead Team: Dirk Somers, Joris Willems, Marie van Kerckhoven
  • Design Team: Carole Boeckx, Ciarian Scannell, David Kohn, Eline Verhoeven, Federica Altobelli, Franky Larousselle, Julia Cramer, Matt Volsen, Myrthe Geelen, Sabina Martinakova, Tarn Philip, Tom Whittaker, William Burgess
  • Landscape Architecture: Ingenieursbureau France
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Beeck Hermans
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Arcade
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Triconsult
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: M-gineers
  • Architecture Offices: David Kohn Architects
  • City: Hasselt
  • Country: Belgium
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Hasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The Hasselt Beguinage is the largest green public space within the historic town center. Once a secluded sanctuary primarily designed to exclude the city, it now becomes an inviting public space. The project aims to foster a dynamic interplay between its rich heritage and a vibrant, community-focused future, welcoming students, residents, and regional visitors alike to engage with this revitalized urban landscape.

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Bovenbouw
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium
Cite: "Hasselt Beguinage Institute / Bovenbouw" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183932/hasselt-beguinage-institute-bovenbouw> ISSN 0719-8884

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