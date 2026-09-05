Renovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA

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Toulouse, France
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Architects: Atelier APA
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Sandrine Iratçabal
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Lead Architects: Annabelle Adroit, Clémentine Pujol-Soulet
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- Category: Refurbishment, Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ISAO
- City: Toulouse
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The former Lock-Keeper's house is located on the edge of the Canal du Midi, and boasts a number of landscaping features that give it a special atmosphere: a waterside terrace and large century-old trees.