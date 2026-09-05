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Renovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA

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Renovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Countertop, ChairRenovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairRenovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairRenovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, ChairRenovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Refurbishment, Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Toulouse, France
  • Architects: Atelier APA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sandrine Iratçabal
  • Lead Architects: Annabelle Adroit, Clémentine Pujol-Soulet
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Renovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Text description provided by the architects. The former Lock-Keeper's house is located on the edge of the Canal du Midi, and boasts a number of landscaping features that give it a special atmosphere: a waterside terrace and large century-old trees.

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Atelier APA
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsFrance

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Renovation of a Lock Keeper's house / Atelier APA" 05 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183931/renovation-of-a-lock-keepers-house-atelier-apa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sandrine Iratçabal

运河看守人之家改造 / Atelier APA

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