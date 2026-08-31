Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes

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Anniviers, Switzerland
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Architects: R2A Architectes
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Photographs:Dylan Perrenoud
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- Category: Houses
- City: Anniviers
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. In a small hillside village, a narrow plot on a slope. An old vineyard facing the Anniviers Valley, facing due south. A flexible family home, capable of transforming into a multigenerational dwelling to eventually accommodate a family and a retired couple. The use of wood as a sustainable building material. These are the project's basic parameters.