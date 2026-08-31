Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Anniviers

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. In a small hillside village, a narrow plot on a slope. An old vineyard facing the Anniviers Valley, facing due south. A flexible family home, capable of transforming into a multigenerational dwelling to eventually accommodate a family and a retired couple. The use of wood as a sustainable building material. These are the project's basic parameters.