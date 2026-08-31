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Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes

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Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes - Exterior PhotographyMaison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamMaison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Concrete, BeamMaison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes - Image 5 of 21Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes - More Images+ 16

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Anniviers, Switzerland
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Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes - Image 15 of 21
© Dylan Perrenoud

Text description provided by the architects. In a small hillside village, a narrow plot on a slope. An old vineyard facing the Anniviers Valley, facing due south. A flexible family home, capable of transforming into a multigenerational dwelling to eventually accommodate a family and a retired couple. The use of wood as a sustainable building material. These are the project's basic parameters.

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Cite: "Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183899/maison-bellon-camprubi-r2a-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dylan Perrenoud

Maison Bellon Camprubi / R2A Architectes

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