Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos

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Carvalhal, Portugal
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Architects: Fragmentos
- Area: 342 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Adalberto Duarte
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Lead Architects: Duarte Pinto-Coelho
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Fernando Flora
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Fragmentos, 360 Engenharia
- Landscape Architecture: Greengest, Ana Videira
- Project Management: FFC Gestão de projetos imobiliários, LDA
- General Contractor: ECM Engenharia e Construção, LDA
- City: Carvalhal
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. On one of the plots closest to the dunes and shoreline of Tróia, a private house steps back from the water's edge in a series of staggered, overlapping volumes that turn east toward the sea and the silhouette of the Arrábida mountains across the estuary. The brief was for a single-family retreat that could hold its own against an exceptional site without competing with it, on a plot where dune vegetation, wind and an open horizon are the given conditions any design has to answer to rather than obstacles to build around.