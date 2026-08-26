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Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos

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Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior PhotographyTróia 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior PhotographyTróia 37 House / Fragmentos - Image 4 of 28Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, BalconyTróia 37 House / Fragmentos - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Carvalhal, Portugal
  • Architects: Fragmentos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  342
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adalberto Duarte
  • Lead Architects: Duarte Pinto-Coelho
  • Lead Team: Fernando Flora
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Fragmentos, 360 Engenharia
  • Landscape Architecture: Greengest, Ana Videira
  • Project Management: FFC Gestão de projetos imobiliários, LDA
  • General Contractor: ECM Engenharia e Construção, LDA
  • City: Carvalhal
  • Country: Portugal
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Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography
© Adalberto Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. On one of the plots closest to the dunes and shoreline of Tróia, a private house steps back from the water's edge in a series of staggered, overlapping volumes that turn east toward the sea and the silhouette of the Arrábida mountains across the estuary. The brief was for a single-family retreat that could hold its own against an exceptional site without competing with it, on a plot where dune vegetation, wind and an open horizon are the given conditions any design has to answer to rather than obstacles to build around.

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Cite: "Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos" 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183897/troia-37-house-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Adalberto Duarte

Tróia 37 号住宅 / Fragmentos

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