Tróia 37 House / Fragmentos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Fernando Flora

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Fragmentos, 360 Engenharia

Landscape Architecture: Greengest, Ana Videira

Project Management: FFC Gestão de projetos imobiliários, LDA

General Contractor: ECM Engenharia e Construção, LDA

City: Carvalhal

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. On one of the plots closest to the dunes and shoreline of Tróia, a private house steps back from the water's edge in a series of staggered, overlapping volumes that turn east toward the sea and the silhouette of the Arrábida mountains across the estuary. The brief was for a single-family retreat that could hold its own against an exceptional site without competing with it, on a plot where dune vegetation, wind and an open horizon are the given conditions any design has to answer to rather than obstacles to build around.