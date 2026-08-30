Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Betsy Williamson, Shane Williamson, Javier Huerta, Dimitra Papantonis, Steven Chen

Interior Design: Suzanne Wilkinson Interiors Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atkins + Van Groll, faet lab

General Contractor: Wilkinson Construction Services Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: McCallum HVAC Design Inc.

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The Garden Laneway House, nestled between garages facing a service lane, is a lyrical collection of modern lines, authentic materials and deliberate views. Clad in a distinct rotated brick facade, it brings beauty to the laneway and reimagines the potential for small-scale urban densification.