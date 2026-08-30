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Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson

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Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson - Exterior PhotographyGarden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson - Exterior Photography, BrickGarden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, WoodGarden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedGarden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Williamson Williamson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Scott Norsworthy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flexform, Hansgrohe, Vibia, Duravit, Belden, Franke, Nudura , Regency Fireplace Products , Scavolini, Trillium Hardware, Velux Skylights
  • Lead Architects: Betsy Williamson
  • Design Team: Betsy Williamson, Shane Williamson, Javier Huerta, Dimitra Papantonis, Steven Chen
  • Interior Design: Suzanne Wilkinson Interiors Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atkins + Van Groll, faet lab
  • General Contractor: Wilkinson Construction Services Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: McCallum HVAC Design Inc.
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. The Garden Laneway House, nestled between garages facing a service lane, is a lyrical collection of modern lines, authentic materials and deliberate views. Clad in a distinct rotated brick facade, it brings beauty to the laneway and reimagines the potential for small-scale urban densification.

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Cite: "Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson" 30 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183896/garden-laneway-house-williamson-williamson> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Scott Norsworthy

Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson

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