Garden Laneway House / Williamson Williamson

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Toronto, Canada
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Architects: Williamson Williamson
- Area: 2300 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Scott Norsworthy
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Lead Architects: Betsy Williamson
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Betsy Williamson, Shane Williamson, Javier Huerta, Dimitra Papantonis, Steven Chen
- Interior Design: Suzanne Wilkinson Interiors Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atkins + Van Groll, faet lab
- General Contractor: Wilkinson Construction Services Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: McCallum HVAC Design Inc.
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The Garden Laneway House, nestled between garages facing a service lane, is a lyrical collection of modern lines, authentic materials and deliberate views. Clad in a distinct rotated brick facade, it brings beauty to the laneway and reimagines the potential for small-scale urban densification.