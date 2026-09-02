High Bluff House / Mapos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Southold, United States Architects: Mapos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Michael Biondo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project cove.tool Subzero/Wolf GreenLogic (Solar) , Loewen (windows) , Madera (Flooring/Wall Panels) , Otiima (windows) , Quizhpi Carpentry (built in millwork) , Tebbens Steel , Vellux (skylights) , Viking Range Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Colin Brice, Caleb Mulvena

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. On the high, sandy bluffs overlooking Peconic Bay, a new community is emerging as an alternative to the ultra-glamorous Hamptons scene. Along this coastline, kitesurfing, paddleboarding, reading and long dinners with family and friends carry the most weight. The community here values timeless design, a connection to nature, respect for context and culture and family time above all.