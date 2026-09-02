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High Bluff House / Mapos

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High Bluff House / Mapos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Facade, Door, Concrete, Deck, CourtyardHigh Bluff House / Mapos - Exterior PhotographyHigh Bluff House / Mapos - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorHigh Bluff House / Mapos - Exterior Photography, WoodHigh Bluff House / Mapos - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Southold, United States
  • Architects: Mapos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Michael Biondo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  cove.tool, Subzero/Wolf, GreenLogic (Solar), Loewen (windows), Madera (Flooring/Wall Panels), Otiima (windows), Quizhpi Carpentry (built in millwork), Tebbens Steel, Vellux (skylights), Viking Range
  • Lead Architects: Colin Brice, Caleb Mulvena
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High Bluff House / Mapos - Exterior Photography
© Michael Biondo

Text description provided by the architects. On the high, sandy bluffs overlooking Peconic Bay, a new community is emerging as an alternative to the ultra-glamorous Hamptons scene. Along this coastline, kitesurfing, paddleboarding, reading and long dinners with family and friends carry the most weight. The community here values timeless design, a connection to nature, respect for context and culture and family time above all.

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Cite: "High Bluff House / Mapos" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183894/high-bluff-house-mapos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Michael Biondo

High Bluff House / Mapos

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