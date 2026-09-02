High Bluff House / Mapos

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Southold, United States
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Architects: Mapos
- Area: 9000 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Michael Biondo
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Manufacturers: cove.tool, Subzero/Wolf, GreenLogic (Solar), Loewen (windows), Madera (Flooring/Wall Panels), Otiima (windows), Quizhpi Carpentry (built in millwork), Tebbens Steel, Vellux (skylights), Viking Range
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Lead Architects: Colin Brice, Caleb Mulvena
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Colin Brice (Architect), Caleb Mulvena (Architect)
- Interior Design: Antonella Calastri
- General Contractor: Gentry Construction Company
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Condon Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: John Beitel
- City: Southold
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. On the high, sandy bluffs overlooking Peconic Bay, a new community is emerging as an alternative to the ultra-glamorous Hamptons scene. Along this coastline, kitesurfing, paddleboarding, reading and long dinners with family and friends carry the most weight. The community here values timeless design, a connection to nature, respect for context and culture and family time above all.