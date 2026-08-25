Green House / M2 Senos Arquitectos

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Architects: M2 Senos Arquitectos
- Area: 3799 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Geberit, CIN, Carpintaria Venezolana Portuguesa, Lda., ENAT, Fixocaleira, Lda, Samagaio & Capão
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Lead Architects: Ricardo Senos e Sofia Senos
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Casa Verde is located in Costa Nova do Prado, a Portuguese Atlantic beach famous for its “palheiros”—originally storage buildings used in fishing, which over generations transformed into colorful striped houses, delighting the holidaymakers lucky enough to pass through.