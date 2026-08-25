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Green House / M2 Senos Arquitectos

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Green House / M2 Senos Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyGreen House / M2 Senos Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyGreen House / M2 Senos Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairGreen House / M2 Senos Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, SinkGreen House / M2 Senos Arquitectos - More Images+ 41

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal
  • Architects: M2 Senos Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3799 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, CIN, Carpintaria Venezolana Portuguesa, Lda., ENAT, Fixocaleira, Lda, Samagaio & Capão
  • Lead Architects: Ricardo Senos e Sofia Senos
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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Casa Verde is located in Costa Nova do Prado, a Portuguese Atlantic beach famous for its “palheiros”—originally storage buildings used in fishing, which over generations transformed into colorful striped houses, delighting the holidaymakers lucky enough to pass through.

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Cite: "Green House / M2 Senos Arquitectos" [Casa Verde / M2 Senos Arquitectos] 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183860/green-house-m2-senos-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Casa Verde / M2 Senos Arquitectos

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