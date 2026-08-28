Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura

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Las Torres de Cotillas, Spain
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Architects: ESPECIE arquitectura
- Area: 156 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:David Frutos
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Lead Architects: Joaquín García Vicente, Tatiana Poggi
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Manuel Olivares
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gabinete CYD
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sigue la línea
- City: Las Torres de Cotillas
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Casa PB16 is a home extension and renovation project in a residential development on the outskirts of Murcia, designed by ESPECIE Arquitectura (Joaquín García Vicente + Tatiana Poggi).