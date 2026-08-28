Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Manuel Olivares

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gabinete CYD

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sigue la línea

City: Las Torres de Cotillas

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa PB16 is a home extension and renovation project in a residential development on the outskirts of Murcia, designed by ESPECIE Arquitectura (Joaquín García Vicente + Tatiana Poggi).