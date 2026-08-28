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Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura

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Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BalconyCasa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura - Interior PhotographyCasa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCasa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura - Image 5 of 24Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Las Torres de Cotillas, Spain
  • Architects: ESPECIE arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  156
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Frutos
  • Lead Architects: Joaquín García Vicente, Tatiana Poggi
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Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. Casa PB16 is a home extension and renovation project in a residential development on the outskirts of Murcia, designed by ESPECIE Arquitectura (Joaquín García Vicente + Tatiana Poggi).

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GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Casa PB16 / ESPECIE arquitectura" 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183846/casa-pb16> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Frutos

PB16 住宅 / ESPECIE arquitectura

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