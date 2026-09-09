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Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten

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Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten - Exterior PhotographyVilla Mahler / Philipp Architekten - Interior Photography, ConcreteVilla Mahler / Philipp Architekten - Image 4 of 20Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten - Image 5 of 20Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Germany
  • Architects: Philipp Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  478
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jose Campos
  • Lead Architects: Philipp Architekten
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Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Jose Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Mahler by Philipp Architekten is conceived as a habitable sculpture — a home that behaves like a piece of art. Created for an internationally acclaimed artist, it becomes both sanctuary and stage: an architectural portrait where daily rituals, creative work, and spatial drama merge into one immersive experience.

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Philipp Architekten
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany

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Cite: "Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183827/villa-mahler-philipp-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jose Campos

Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten

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