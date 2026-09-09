Villa Mahler / Philipp Architekten

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Architects: Philipp Architekten
- Area: 478 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jose Campos
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Lead Architects: Philipp Architekten
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Mahler by Philipp Architekten is conceived as a habitable sculpture — a home that behaves like a piece of art. Created for an internationally acclaimed artist, it becomes both sanctuary and stage: an architectural portrait where daily rituals, creative work, and spatial drama merge into one immersive experience.