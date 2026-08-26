Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe

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Houses • Clifton Hill, Australia Architects: Mihaly Slocombe

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 307 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Tatjana Plitt

Lead Architects: Erica Slocombe, Warwick Mihaly

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Sinead Lim

General Contractor: Dimpat

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Flying Yellow

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: PlanCost

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Consult

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Statewide Geotechnical

City: Clifton Hill

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Fringe Dweller's sculpted extension sees the transformation of an unassuming weatherboard cottage into a proud forever home. It's a home that walks a number of tightropes at once: balancing openness with privacy, strength with softness, and a rich historical identity with our clients' future needs.