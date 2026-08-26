Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe

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Architects: Mihaly Slocombe
- Area: 307 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
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Lead Architects: Erica Slocombe, Warwick Mihaly
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Sinead Lim
- General Contractor: Dimpat
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Flying Yellow
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: PlanCost
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Consult
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Statewide Geotechnical
- City: Clifton Hill
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Fringe Dweller's sculpted extension sees the transformation of an unassuming weatherboard cottage into a proud forever home. It's a home that walks a number of tightropes at once: balancing openness with privacy, strength with softness, and a rich historical identity with our clients' future needs.