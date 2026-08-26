  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe

Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe

Save

Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, GardenFringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Deck, BeamFringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingFringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe - Image 5 of 24Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Clifton Hill, Australia
  • Architects: Mihaly Slocombe
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  307
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
  • Lead Architects: Erica Slocombe, Warwick Mihaly
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Sinead Lim
  • General Contractor: Dimpat
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Flying Yellow
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: PlanCost
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Consult
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Statewide Geotechnical
  • City: Clifton Hill
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Door, Concrete
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Fringe Dweller's sculpted extension sees the transformation of an unassuming weatherboard cottage into a proud forever home. It's a home that walks a number of tightropes at once: balancing openness with privacy, strength with softness, and a rich historical identity with our clients' future needs.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mihaly Slocombe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Fringe Dweller Residence / Mihaly Slocombe" 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183784/fringe-dweller-residence-mihaly-slocombe> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tatjana Plitt

Fringe Dweller 住宅 / Mihaly Slocombe

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags