OH HO Residence / Play Architecture

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Devendra Kumar, Harish Thirugnanam, Joshin Rose, Nila Bharathi, Periyasamy Palanisamy, Ralbin Veniel, Senthil Kumar Doss, Shivani Saran, Suba Lakshmi

Structural Consultant: Manjunath & Co (Manjunath Bharathi Lakshminarayan)

Landscape Consultant: Genesis Landscape Studio (Priya Rangaraju)

Project Manager: JK Construction (Kumar Perumal)

Stone Construction: SS Stones (Syed Ghouse)

Carpentry And Glass: Rahul Associates

Landscape Contractor: The Tellus Enterprises Landscapers & Floriculturists

Electrical Contractor: Naveen Kumar

Plumbing Contractor: JK Construction (Lakshmanan)

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by an ephemeral bliss experienced in a South Indian temple complex, this moment is poetic, a setting sun visually diminishing the density of the stone, creating an intangible relationship with the material. Bangalore and Karnataka's association with chapdi (local and natural stone slabs 100mm thickness) has been eternal, yet the dignity it has obtained for its aesthetic and structural properties remains underexplored.