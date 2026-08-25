Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects

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Randaberg, Norway
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Architects: Helen & Hard architects
- Area: 112 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sindre Ellingsen, Ivar Kvaal
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Lead Architects: Reinhard Kropf, Siv Helene Stangeland
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Reinhard Kropf, Siv Helene Stangeland, Njål Undheim, Håvard Auklend
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Aanesland Treindustri
- City: Randaberg
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. The site of Cabin Sande is defined by the vast horizon over the Atlantic Ocean, the dark and rough rocky landscape descending toward the sea, and the untouched natural vegetation in the rear part of the property. Our aim was to create an architecture that connects these distinct landscape zones while establishing a strong relationship with the site's inherent qualities.