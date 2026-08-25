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Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects

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Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects - Exterior Photography, CoastCabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects - Interior Photography, WoodCabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects - Interior Photography, WoodCabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects - Image 5 of 18Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Randaberg, Norway
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Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Sindre Ellingsen

Text description provided by the architects. The site of Cabin Sande is defined by the vast horizon over the Atlantic Ocean, the dark and rough rocky landscape descending toward the sea, and the untouched natural vegetation in the rear part of the property. Our aim was to create an architecture that connects these distinct landscape zones while establishing a strong relationship with the site's inherent qualities.

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Cite: "Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects" 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183733/cabin-sande-helen-and-hard-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sindre Ellingsen

Sande 木屋 / Helen & Hard 建筑事务所

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