Cabin Sande / Helen & Hard architects

+ 13

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site of Cabin Sande is defined by the vast horizon over the Atlantic Ocean, the dark and rough rocky landscape descending toward the sea, and the untouched natural vegetation in the rear part of the property. Our aim was to create an architecture that connects these distinct landscape zones while establishing a strong relationship with the site's inherent qualities.