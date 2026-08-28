Katūvu Hut / HUT atelier d'architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. The KATŪVU hut is situated on the outskirts of the hamlet of Les Prières, on the road to the Col de Tamié, which separates the departments of Savoie and Haute-Savoie. The site, situated on the edge of the forest, slopes gently toward the southwest, naturally drawing the eye toward the summit of the pass and Tamié Abbey, a Cistercian monastery founded in the 12th century. The vast surrounding landscape exudes a unique atmosphere, inviting a sense of elevation. Physical, first of all, through the natural ascent toward the pass, itself framed by the first imposing peaks of the Bauges massif. Spiritual, secondly, through the presence of a major religious site and localities with symbolic place names.