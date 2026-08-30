Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient

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Architects: Ambient
- Area: 625 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Marcin Czechowicz
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Manufacturers: VELUX Commercial, Fermacell, Forbo, Steico, Troldekt
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Lead Architects: Magdalena Pios
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- Category: Library
- Design Team: Zofia Sobolewska, Julianna Skuz, Rafał Chmielewski, Antoni Kostrzewa
- Mural Artist: Alek Slon
- Structural Engineer: Tomasz Neumann
- Electrical Installations: Marcin Płoński
- Sanitary Installatons: Karolina Bartkowiak
- Landscape Design: Katarzyna Kwiatkowska
- City: Warszawa
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Our goal was to create a place for the local community with inspiring architecture and environmental awareness - energy-efficient, based on renewable resources, using low-emission, natural materials, and blending into the surrounding nature and local context.