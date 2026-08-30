Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient

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Library • Warszawa, Poland Architects: Ambient

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 625 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Marcin Czechowicz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project VELUX Commercial Fermacell , Forbo , Steico , Troldekt Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Magdalena Pios

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Library

Design Team: Zofia Sobolewska, Julianna Skuz, Rafał Chmielewski, Antoni Kostrzewa

Mural Artist: Alek Slon

Structural Engineer: Tomasz Neumann

Electrical Installations: Marcin Płoński

Sanitary Installatons: Karolina Bartkowiak

Landscape Design: Katarzyna Kwiatkowska

City: Warszawa

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. Our goal was to create a place for the local community with inspiring architecture and environmental awareness - energy-efficient, based on renewable resources, using low-emission, natural materials, and blending into the surrounding nature and local context.