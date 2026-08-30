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Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient

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Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient - Exterior PhotographyPublic Library in Choszczówka / Ambient - Exterior Photography, WoodPublic Library in Choszczówka / Ambient - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodPublic Library in Choszczówka / Ambient - Image 5 of 42Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient - More Images+ 37

Curated by Nina Vuga

Library
Warszawa, Poland
  • Architects: Ambient
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  625
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcin Czechowicz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VELUX Commercial, Fermacell, Forbo, Steico, Troldekt
  • Lead Architects: Magdalena Pios
  • Category: Library
  • Design Team: Zofia Sobolewska, Julianna Skuz, Rafał Chmielewski, Antoni Kostrzewa
  • Mural Artist: Alek Slon
  • Structural Engineer: Tomasz Neumann
  • Electrical Installations: Marcin Płoński
  • Sanitary Installatons: Karolina Bartkowiak
  • Landscape Design: Katarzyna Kwiatkowska
  • City: Warszawa
  • Country: Poland
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Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient - Exterior Photography
© Marcin Czechowicz

Text description provided by the architects. Our goal was to create a place for the local community with inspiring architecture and environmental awareness - energy-efficient, based on renewable resources, using low-emission, natural materials, and blending into the surrounding nature and local context.

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Cite: "Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient" 30 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183710/public-library-in-choszczowka-ambient> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcin Czechowicz

Choszczówka 公共图书馆 / Ambient

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