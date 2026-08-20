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Yoshi House / AR Arquitetos

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Yoshi House / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamYoshi House / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairYoshi House / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, WoodYoshi House / AR Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyYoshi House / AR Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: AR Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  407
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architects: Marina Acayaba e Juan Pablo Rosenberg
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Yoshi House / AR Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Taking advantage of the slope toward the forest at the back of the property, the ground was redesigned into split levels made of solid brick to accommodate the social areas. Above this, supported by a slender engineered wood structure that gives rhythm to the overall design, the horizontal plane of the roof rests lightly and continuously at street level.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Yoshi House / AR Arquitetos" [Casa Yoshi / AR Arquitetos] 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183686/yoshi-house-ar-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Yoshi 住宅 / AR Arquitetos

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