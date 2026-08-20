Yoshi House / AR Arquitetos

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Architects: AR Arquitetos
- Area: 407 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Lead Architects: Marina Acayaba e Juan Pablo Rosenberg
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Ana Flávia Piacentini, Bianca Rimer, Franco Peviani, Murillo Felizardo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Taking advantage of the slope toward the forest at the back of the property, the ground was redesigned into split levels made of solid brick to accommodate the social areas. Above this, supported by a slender engineered wood structure that gives rhythm to the overall design, the horizontal plane of the roof rests lightly and continuously at street level.