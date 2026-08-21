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Screened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O

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Screened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O - Exterior Photography, CityscapeScreened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O - Exterior PhotographyScreened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O - Exterior Photography, GlassScreened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O - Image 5 of 29Screened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Vijayawada, India
  • Architects: Studio UF+O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vivek Eadara
  • Lead Architects: Prachi Parekh, Vineet Vora
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Screened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Vivek Eadara

Text description provided by the architects. Screened Space is the headquarters and experience centre of an electrical switches company, located within the densely packed historic core of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It is conceived as an architectural response to its complex urban condition where streets are narrow, services are exposed and buildings line tightly with little to no space between them. Within this setting, the project establishes a distinct presence by negotiating visibility, climate control and privacy.

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Studio UF+O
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Materials

SteelConcrete

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Cite: "Screened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O" 21 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183677/screened-space-office-building-studio-uf-plus-o> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vivek Eadara

Screened Space 办公楼 / Studio UF+O

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