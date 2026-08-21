Screened Space Office Building / Studio UF+O

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Text description provided by the architects. Screened Space is the headquarters and experience centre of an electrical switches company, located within the densely packed historic core of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It is conceived as an architectural response to its complex urban condition where streets are narrow, services are exposed and buildings line tightly with little to no space between them. Within this setting, the project establishes a distinct presence by negotiating visibility, climate control and privacy.