Trilogy House / Waechter Architecture

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Portland, United States
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Architects: Waechter Architecture
- Area: 4450 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Pablo Enriquez
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Lead Architects: Ben Waechter (Principal)
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team Lead: Ben Waechter, Rand Pinson
- Design Team: Emily Kappes, Amy Su, Quinten McElvain
- Interior Design: Heirloom Modern
- Landscape Architecture: Lillyvilla Gardens
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Grummel Engineering
- City: Portland
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Trilogy House reimagines a traditional Portland vernacular, creating a private refuge that engages the street while reconnecting to nature through carefully oriented living spaces.