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Trilogy House / Waechter Architecture

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Trilogy House / Waechter Architecture - Exterior PhotographyTrilogy House / Waechter Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodTrilogy House / Waechter Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Patio, CourtyardTrilogy House / Waechter Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenTrilogy House / Waechter Architecture - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Portland, United States
  • Architects: Waechter Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4450 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Enriquez
  • Lead Architects: Ben Waechter (Principal)
  • Team Lead: Ben Waechter, Rand Pinson
  • Design Team: Emily Kappes, Amy Su, Quinten McElvain
  • Interior Design: Heirloom Modern
  • Landscape Architecture: Lillyvilla Gardens
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Grummel Engineering
  • City: Portland
  • Country: United States
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Trilogy House / Waechter Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pablo Enriquez

Text description provided by the architects. Trilogy House reimagines a traditional Portland vernacular, creating a private refuge that engages the street while reconnecting to nature through carefully oriented living spaces.

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Cite: "Trilogy House / Waechter Architecture" 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183670/trilogy-house-waechter-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pablo Enriquez

三部曲住宅 / Waechter Architecture

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