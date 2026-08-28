Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture

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Three Rivers, United States
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Architects: Waechter Architecture
- Area: 7800 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Matt Kisiday
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Lead Architects: Ben Waechter (Principal)
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
- Lead Team: Ben Waechter, William Smith
- Design Team: Reihaneh Noori, Judson Moore, Rand Pinson
- City: Three Rivers
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. AutoCamp Sequoia was conceived as a reimagining of an existing RV campground, with the surrounding landscape as the primary inspiration. Located along the Kaweah River between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the project sought to transform a collection of disconnected campsites, buildings and amenities into a more cohesive experience of the site and its natural setting.