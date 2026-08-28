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Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture

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Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture - Exterior Photography, Chair, PatioAutocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamAutocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture - Exterior PhotographyAutocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture - Exterior PhotographyAutocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Three Rivers, United States
  • Architects: Waechter Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matt Kisiday
  • Lead Architects: Ben Waechter (Principal)
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Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Matt Kisiday

Text description provided by the architects. AutoCamp Sequoia was conceived as a reimagining of an existing RV campground, with the surrounding landscape as the primary inspiration. Located along the Kaweah River between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the project sought to transform a collection of disconnected campsites, buildings and amenities into a more cohesive experience of the site and its natural setting.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUnited States
Cite: "Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture" 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183669/autocamp-sequoia-waechter-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Matt Kisiday

Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture

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