Autocamp Sequoia / Waechter Architecture

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges

Lead Team: Ben Waechter, William Smith

Design Team: Reihaneh Noori, Judson Moore, Rand Pinson

City: Three Rivers

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. AutoCamp Sequoia was conceived as a reimagining of an existing RV campground, with the surrounding landscape as the primary inspiration. Located along the Kaweah River between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the project sought to transform a collection of disconnected campsites, buildings and amenities into a more cohesive experience of the site and its natural setting.