Twilight House / Spacefiction Studio

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Architects: Spacefiction Studio
- Area: 7000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Vivek Eadara
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Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Naresh Nallapuneni, Vindhya Guduru
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Uprooting into the future – The client wanted to move his parents from their ancestral home to a nature-centric, designed one. The program was to fit more rooms for the children and grandchildren, so they could stay comfortably on their visits, which their current home lacked. The more people age, the more they are rooted in their environment, habits, and ways.