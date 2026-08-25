Twilight House / Spacefiction Studio

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Houses • Nellore, India Architects: Spacefiction Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Vivek Eadara

Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Naresh Nallapuneni, Vindhya Guduru

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Category: Houses

Illustration Team: Rohith Akula, Varnika Rao

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simon Peter Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Metalco Engineering & Fabrication

Landscape Architecture: RRR Landscapes

City: Nellore

Country: India

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Uprooting into the future – The client wanted to move his parents from their ancestral home to a nature-centric, designed one. The program was to fit more rooms for the children and grandchildren, so they could stay comfortably on their visits, which their current home lacked. The more people age, the more they are rooted in their environment, habits, and ways.