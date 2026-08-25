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Twilight House / Spacefiction Studio

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Nellore, India
  • Architects: Spacefiction Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vivek Eadara
  • Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Naresh Nallapuneni, Vindhya Guduru
  • Category: Houses
  • Illustration Team: Rohith Akula, Varnika Rao
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simon Peter Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Metalco Engineering & Fabrication
  • Landscape Architecture: RRR Landscapes
  • City: Nellore
  • Country: India
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Twilight House / Spacefiction Studio - Exterior Photography
© Vivek Eadara

Uprooting into the future – The client wanted to move his parents from their ancestral home to a nature-centric, designed one. The program was to fit more rooms for the children and grandchildren, so they could stay comfortably on their visits, which their current home lacked. The more people age, the more they are rooted in their environment, habits, and ways.

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Spacefiction Studio
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Cite: "Twilight House / Spacefiction Studio" 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183668/twilight-house-spacefiction-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vivek Eadara

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