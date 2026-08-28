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Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism

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Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism - Interior Photography, ConcreteHybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism - Interior PhotographyHybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism - Image 4 of 31Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism - Interior PhotographyHybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Morphism
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Lead Architects: Aquiles Jarrin
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Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism - Interior Photography, Concrete
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Usera neighborhood of Madrid, Doble Erre transforms a former cold storage facility for a pastry business into a hybrid infrastructure for practices at the intersection of art, design, and technology. The project spans 215 m2 distributed across exhibition areas, workshops, a kitchen, and an exterior courtyard, configuring an environment for contemporary cultural production. It was designed by Morphism, a studio focused on spatial design, interior design, and architecture led by Aquiles Jarrin, in collaboration with Lautaro Bianchi.

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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

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Cite: "Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism" 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183662/doble-erre-morphism> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Zarzoso

混合基础设施 / Doble Erre + Morphism

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