Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism

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Architects: Morphism
- Area: 215 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:David Zarzoso
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Lead Architects: Aquiles Jarrin
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Renovation
- Design Team: Aquiles Jarrin, Lautaro Bianchi
- Technical Team: Paulina Flores
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Usera neighborhood of Madrid, Doble Erre transforms a former cold storage facility for a pastry business into a hybrid infrastructure for practices at the intersection of art, design, and technology. The project spans 215 m2 distributed across exhibition areas, workshops, a kitchen, and an exterior courtyard, configuring an environment for contemporary cultural production. It was designed by Morphism, a studio focused on spatial design, interior design, and architecture led by Aquiles Jarrin, in collaboration with Lautaro Bianchi.