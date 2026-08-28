Hybrid Infrastructure Doble Erre / Morphism

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Usera neighborhood of Madrid, Doble Erre transforms a former cold storage facility for a pastry business into a hybrid infrastructure for practices at the intersection of art, design, and technology. The project spans 215 m2 distributed across exhibition areas, workshops, a kitchen, and an exterior courtyard, configuring an environment for contemporary cultural production. It was designed by Morphism, a studio focused on spatial design, interior design, and architecture led by Aquiles Jarrin, in collaboration with Lautaro Bianchi.